Crash snarls traffic on State Road 429 near Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Traffic is slow moving after a Monday afternoon crash blocked lanes of State Road 429 near Winter Garden.
The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 20 on the 429, which is just north of the Stoneybrook West Parkway exit, on the southbound side.
Traffic camera video shows at least three vehicles are involved in the crash.
At least one person was airlifted to a hospital.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. View live traffic conditions here.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}