  • Turnpike lanes reopen after crash wedged car under semi truck

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving a vehicle wedged under a semi truck is blocking traffic on southbound Florida’s Turnpike before Interstate 4.

    The three left lanes of traffic were blocked for nearly an hour beginning at 10:15 a.m. Only the right shoulder remained blocked as of 11 a.m.

    Related Headlines

    >>> Check traffic conditions along your route <<<

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest updates.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories