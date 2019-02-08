ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving a vehicle wedged under a semi truck is blocking traffic on southbound Florida’s Turnpike before Interstate 4.
The three left lanes of traffic were blocked for nearly an hour beginning at 10:15 a.m. Only the right shoulder remained blocked as of 11 a.m.
This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest updates.
