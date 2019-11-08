  • Crash on I-4 causes traffic troubles early Friday

    By: James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Drivers in Central Florida saw a major slowdown Friday morning after a crash on I-4.

    The incident occurred on I-4 westbound near Lee Road around 6:30 a.m.

    Two lanes of I-4 were temporarily blocked as crews worked to clear the crash.

    All lanes have since reopened, but slowdown continued into the rush hour.

