Crash on I-4 causes traffic troubles early Friday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Drivers in Central Florida saw a major slowdown Friday morning after a crash on I-4.
The incident occurred on I-4 westbound near Lee Road around 6:30 a.m.
Two lanes of I-4 were temporarily blocked as crews worked to clear the crash.
All lanes have since reopened, but slowdown continued into the rush hour.
