I-4 westbound reopens after crash near Maitland Blvd

UPDATE - 2 p.m. Thursday: Traffic is now moving again after a crash on westbound I-4 near the Maitland Blvd exit.
ORIGINAL STORY: A multi-vehicle crash is snarling traffic on westbound I-4.
All westbound lanes were closed around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP said the crash happened near the Maitland Boulevard exit.
Traffic is backed up to the Altamonte Drive exit, troopers said.
Images from FDOT cameras appear to show a tractor trailer at the scene of the crash.
ALERT: All I-4 westbound lanes blocked at SR-414 for multi-vehicle crash. pic.twitter.com/2yk3fF44NF— WFTV Traffic (@WFTVTraffic) October 18, 2018
Troopers and Maitland Police have not said how the crash happened or whether anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story. Stay with WFTV.com as we work to learn more information.
