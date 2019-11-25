Crews work to rescue person trapped in car after rollover crash on Turnpike

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 1:14 P.M.
Crews are working to rescue someone trapped inside a car after a violent rollover crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County.
- The crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. on the Turnpike southbound near mile marker 263.
- Skywitness 9 flew over the scene where several Orange County firefighters and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to rescue the victim.
- Firefighters have not said how may people were hurt in the crash.
- Traffic is backed up in the area with at least two lanes of the Turnpike closed.
