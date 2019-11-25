  • Crews work to rescue person trapped in car after rollover crash on Turnpike

    By: James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 1:14 P.M.

    Crews are working to rescue someone trapped inside a car after a violent rollover crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County.

    • The crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. on the Turnpike southbound near mile marker 263. 
    • Skywitness 9 flew over the scene where several Orange County firefighters and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to rescue the victim.
    • Firefighters have not said how may people were hurt in the crash.
    • Traffic is backed up in the area with at least two lanes of the Turnpike closed.

