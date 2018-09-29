Daytona Beach bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Nova Road

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night, the police department said.
Police are looking for the driver of a four-door sedan that hit Bruce Wilson, 61, while he was crossing Nova Road around 8:25 p.m.
Related Headlines
Officers said evidence indicates Wilson was was crossing Nova Road a little bit south of the intersection with Bellevue Avenue when he was hit.
Read: Dr. Seuss books improperly stowed arrive after order made 20 years ago
The driver did not stop, police said.
Wilson, who was crossing a block away from his apartment at 894 Nova Road, died at the scene, police said.
Surveillance cameras in the area caught a grainy image of the car police believe hit Wilson.
Anyone with information is urged to call investigator Henry Fulcher at 386-671-5372 or by email at fulcherhenry@dbpd.us
PLEASE HELP @DBCops1 find this car. The driver struck and killed a bicyclist Sept. 28, 2018, at Nova Rd. & Bellevue Ave. The driver left the scene. Do you have info? Call @DBCops1 THI Investigator Henry Fulcher, 386-671-5372, or fulcherhenry@dbpd.us. pic.twitter.com/YF2RcGzP0g— Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) September 29, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}