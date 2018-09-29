  • Daytona Beach bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Nova Road

    By: Chip Skambis

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night, the police department said. 

    Police are looking for the driver of a four-door sedan that hit Bruce Wilson, 61, while he was crossing Nova Road around 8:25 p.m. 

    Officers said evidence indicates Wilson was was crossing Nova Road a little bit south of the intersection with Bellevue Avenue when he was hit. 

    The driver did not stop, police said. 

    Wilson, who was crossing a block away from his apartment at 894 Nova Road, died at the scene, police said. 

    Surveillance cameras in the area caught a grainy image of the car police believe hit Wilson. 

    Anyone with information is urged to call investigator Henry Fulcher at 386-671-5372 or by email at fulcherhenry@dbpd.us
     

