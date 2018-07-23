  • Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down Colonial Drive near SR-417

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Colonial Drive, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

    FHP said a vehicle and a motorcycle crashed around 6 a.m. Monday. Aerial video from the scene shows a motorcycle and a white pickup truck.

    The eastbound lanes of Colonial Drive are blocked at SR-417.

    The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at Florida Hospital East and has not been identified.

    FHP did not say what caused the crash, which happened around the same time rain moved across Central Florida. 

    Location of the crash and road closure:

