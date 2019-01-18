  • DeLand police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian

    By: James Tutten

    DELAND, Fla. - A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in DeLand Thursday evening, according to the DeLand Police Department.

    Officers said the crash occurred in the area of South Woodland Boulevard and Barrington Avenue around 7:20 p.m.

    The man was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Woodland Boulevard, police said.

    Officers said all northbound lanes on Woodland Boulevard are shut down and traffic is being rerouted as homicide investigators work to gather evidence. 

    The pedestrian’s identity has not been released and it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved, officers said.

