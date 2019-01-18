DeLand police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian

DELAND, Fla. - A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in DeLand Thursday evening, according to the DeLand Police Department.
Officers said the crash occurred in the area of South Woodland Boulevard and Barrington Avenue around 7:20 p.m.
Related Headlines
Watch: DeSantis in Winter Park: End ban on smokable medical marijuana
The man was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Woodland Boulevard, police said.
Officers said all northbound lanes on Woodland Boulevard are shut down and traffic is being rerouted as homicide investigators work to gather evidence.
Watch: Marion County teacher accused of molesting student, police say
The pedestrian’s identity has not been released and it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved, officers said.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Woodland Boulevard | DeLand Police Department https://t.co/Wr3fKZziIs— Jason Umberger (@ChiefDeLandPD) January 18, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}