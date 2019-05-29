  • Deputies: East lanes of U.S. 92 in DeLand closed after man threatens to kill himself

    By: Kelly Healey

    DELAND, Fla. - A man threatening to kill himself is causing a traffic delay Wednesday near West Parkway and U.S. 92 in DeLand, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

    Traffic is being rerouted at Kepler Road, deputies said.

    Deputies said they received a call just before 2 a.m. from a man saying he was suicidal.

    “The male subject is currently with his car and has a weapon at a gas station on 92,” according to a Facebook post by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

     

    Channel 9 traffic reporter Racquel Asa advises drivers to take Kepler Road to SR-44 to I-4 east or Kepler Road to Old Daytona Road. 

