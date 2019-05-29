Deputies: East lanes of U.S. 92 in DeLand closed after man threatens to kill himself

DELAND, Fla. - A man threatening to kill himself is causing a traffic delay Wednesday near West Parkway and U.S. 92 in DeLand, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Traffic is being rerouted at Kepler Road, deputies said.
Deputies said they received a call just before 2 a.m. from a man saying he was suicidal.
“The male subject is currently with his car and has a weapon at a gas station on 92,” according to a Facebook post by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Channel 9 traffic reporter Racquel Asa advises drivers to take Kepler Road to SR-44 to I-4 east or Kepler Road to Old Daytona Road.
Deputies are on scene at West Parkway and U.S. 92 in DeLand, talking with a man who is threatening to kill himself. Be advised that traffic is being rerouted at Kepler Avenue, preventing drivers from traveling eastbound. Deputies are directing traffic.— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) May 29, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}