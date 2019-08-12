Dive team responds after car found submerged in Orlando lake

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dive team members with the Orlando Fire Department responded to an Orlando lake after a car was found fully submerged inside in the water.
The car was found near the Orlando Executive Airport near Gear Lake Avenue.
Officers said a small sedan was traveling at a high speed when the driver lost control and crashed through a fence before crashing into the water.
The driver managed to escape the vehicle before it went under and no other occupants were inside, police said.
WFTV's Skywitness helicopter flew over the scene as divers went into the lake to search the vehicle.
Dive team is on scene of a vehicle in the water near Gear Lake Ave and Fairgreen St. One occupant self-evacuated. Divers checked vehicle and confirmed no other occupants then provided hook-up for Johnson's wrecker to remove vehicle. pic.twitter.com/TPEPK4qdQ9— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) August 12, 2019
