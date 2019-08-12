  • Dive team responds after car found submerged in Orlando lake

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Dive team members with the Orlando Fire Department responded to an Orlando lake after a car was found fully submerged inside in the water.

    The car was found near the Orlando Executive Airport near Gear Lake Avenue.

    Related Headlines

    Officers said a small sedan was traveling at a high speed when the driver lost control and crashed through a fence before crashing into the water.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The driver managed to escape the vehicle before it went under and no other occupants were inside, police said.

    WFTV's Skywitness helicopter flew over the scene as divers went into the lake to search the vehicle.

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories