  • Driver dies after crashing into water-filled ditch on SR 429, troopers say

    By: James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man died Saturday morning after crashing into water on State Road 429, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Troopers said the unidentified man crossed over the median around 3 a.m. and crashed into a water-filled ditch.  

    Troopers have not said what caused the man to crash and spent more than seven hours investigating the incident.

    No other information was released.

