0 Fiery crash kills driver in Orange County, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person and set a building on fire in Orange County on Saturday.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Kirkman Road and Washington Street.

The driver of an SUV lost control while traveling north on Kirkman Road and crashed into a tree, igniting the car, troopers said.

The fire from the crash then spread to a nearby building, a quarter of which suffered significant damage before the fire was extinguished, officials said.

Chuck Carmen, the owner of the building, said thankfully no one was inside because it was outside business hours.

"We are going to get some people down here to get the merchandise out of the building, if it is secure enough, for us to do so get temporary storage and pay for that and try to save as much merchandise as we can," said Carmen.

Investigators said the State Fire Marshal’s Office have been notified in addition to officials with the building and safety department.

FHP is investigating the cause of the crash and determine the identity of the victim.

