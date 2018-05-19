  • Driver killed in early morning crash with semi on John Young Parkway, troopers say

    By: Chip Skambis

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A 25-year-old Orlando man was killed in a crash with a semitruck on John Young Parkway early Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    The 25-year-old, whom troopers have not identified, was driving a 2009 Ford sedan north in the center lane of John Young Parkway near the intersection of Taft-Vineland road when he ran into a semitruck turning left. 

    The driver of the truck told troopers he had a green arrow and had begun to make a left turn when he was hit. 

    Troopers said the crash remains under investigation. 

    A blood-alcohol test is pending on the 25-year-old driver, according to the crash report.  
     

