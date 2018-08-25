Driver sought after deadly crash in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are looking for a suspected hit-and-run driver after a man was killed in Daytona Beach early Saturday.
Officers said the crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. near the 600 block of North Nova Road.
A passerby spotted the body of the man lying in the road and called 911, officers said.
Officers said a car part was found at the scene that belongs to a Honda.
Officers are looking for the vehicle that left the crash site. They said the vehicle possibly has front end and windshield damage.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department.
