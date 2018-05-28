Driver sought after hitting, killing bicyclist in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A driver is being sought after a bicyclist was struck and killed in Brevard County late Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said a person driving an Infiniti was traveling west on Palm Bay Road and Hollywood Boulevard when the car drove into the bicycle lane and hit the 51-year-old man from Hallandale Beach.
The driver fled and abandoned the car, FHP said.
Troopers said West Melbourne police officers found the car, not far from the crash scene.
The name of the victim has not been released, pending next of kin notification.
The driver remains at large and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213.
