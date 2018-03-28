ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a driver who left the scene of a crash after hitting a motorcyclist Tuesday night in Orlando, police said.
The motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was hospitalized in critical condition.
The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at West Gore Street and South Ivey Lane, Orlando police Lt. Jay Draisin said.
"A vehicle struck a motorcyclist and the driver of the vehicle fled on foot," Draisin said. "The motorcyclist was immediately transported to ORMC and is in critical condition."
The blue Honda Civic's front-end was heavily damaged and its front tires were flattened.
"The tag does not come back to the vehicle," Orlando police Lt. Philip Maio said. "It appears to be an old tag that was used to drive the car."
Police are hoping to get surveillance video from nearby grocery stores.
The crash remains under investigation.
