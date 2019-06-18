  • Fatal crash blocks northbound I-75 in Marion County

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    THE VILLAGES, Fla. - A fatal crash has blocked all northbound lanes of I-75 just north of The Villages in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

    The crash occurred around 2 p.m. near mile marker 340 at the County Road 484 exit, troopers said. 

    A box truck and a semi were involved in the crash, troopers said. 

    Northbound traffic is being routed off the interstate onto County Road 484, troopers said. 

    No further details are available. 
     

