Fatal crash blocks northbound I-75 in Marion County

THE VILLAGES, Fla. - A fatal crash has blocked all northbound lanes of I-75 just north of The Villages in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred around 2 p.m. near mile marker 340 at the County Road 484 exit, troopers said.
A box truck and a semi were involved in the crash, troopers said.
Northbound traffic is being routed off the interstate onto County Road 484, troopers said.
No further details are available.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}