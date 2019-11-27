Fatal crash involving semitrailer, pickup shuts down lanes of I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a semitrailer and a pickup truck on I-95 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the deadly crash occurred around 6 p.m. on southbound I-95 near Titusville.
It’s unclear how many people were hurt in the crash, but troopers said at least one person has died.
For several hours only one lane on southbound I-95 was open as crews worked to clear the wreckage.
