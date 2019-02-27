  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash shuts down State Road 46 in Seminole County, troopers say

    By: James Tutten

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman has died after a crash that shut down State Road 46 in Seminole County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Troopers said the crash occurred around 1:33 p.m. on eastbound SR-46 near Prevatt Road, just east of the St. Johns River.

    Two vehicles were involved in the head-on crash and one of the drivers died at the scene, troopers said.

    Troopers said the other driver has been taken to a hospital in stable condition.

    SR-46 is a major roadway that runs through Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties, connecting Mims to Geneva.

    Troopers said both directions of SR-46 are closed at the St. John’s River bridge.

