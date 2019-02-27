TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash shuts down State Road 46 in Seminole County, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman has died after a crash that shut down State Road 46 in Seminole County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash occurred around 1:33 p.m. on eastbound SR-46 near Prevatt Road, just east of the St. Johns River.
Related Headlines
Two vehicles were involved in the head-on crash and one of the drivers died at the scene, troopers said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Florida police officer suspended after allowing couple to have sex in patrol car
- Service dog has tail amputated after 'inhumane' bathing by Satellite Beach groomer, officials say
- Florida mom finds videos on YouTube, YouTube Kids containing suicide tips
- VIDEO: Man accused of murdering wife in Delaney Park attended gay spa more than 70 times, records show
Troopers said the other driver has been taken to a hospital in stable condition.
SR-46 is a major roadway that runs through Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties, connecting Mims to Geneva.
Troopers said both directions of SR-46 are closed at the St. John’s River bridge.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}