Fatal crash slows traffic in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Slick road conditions could be to blame for a fatal crash in Seminole County.
The deadly crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 4 westbound, south of Lake Mary Boulevard, mile marker 98, troopers said.
Related Headlines
Read: Rain all day Monday; tropical development possible this week
The driver of the vehicle overturned and was pronounced dead on the scene, troopers said.
Traffic has been slowed to one lane.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
No other details have been released.
>>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}