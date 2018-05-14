  • Fatal crash slows traffic in Seminole County

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Slick road conditions could be to blame for a fatal crash in Seminole County.

    The deadly crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 4 westbound, south of Lake Mary Boulevard, mile marker 98, troopers said.

    The driver of the vehicle overturned and was pronounced dead on the scene, troopers said.

    Traffic has been slowed to one lane.

    The cause of the crash is under investigation.

    No other details have been released.

