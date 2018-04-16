PALM COAST, Fla. - One person was killed and another was critically injured early Monday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
At about 2:15 a.m., someone driving a 2006 Chevy Cobalt north in the southbound lanes of I-95 north of the Palm Coast Parkway crashed head-on into someone driving a 2005 Hyundai Tucson, troopers said.
Investigators said the driver of the car died at the scene, and the driver of the SUV was taken to Daytona Beach's Halifax Health Medical Center in serious condition.
Southbound lanes of I-95 remain closed in the area.
The drivers' identities haven't been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
