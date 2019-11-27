FHP: 2 dead in crash after semitrailer, pickup shuts down lanes of I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead after a crash involving a semitrailer and a pickup truck on I-95 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the deadly crash occurred around 6 p.m. on southbound I-95 near Titusville.
Related Headlines
Officials said one victim died on scene and another died at the hospital.
For several hours only one lane on southbound I-95 was open as crews worked to clear the wreckage.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}