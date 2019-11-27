  • FHP: 2 dead in crash after semitrailer, pickup shuts down lanes of I-95 in Brevard County

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead after a crash involving a semitrailer and a pickup truck on I-95 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Troopers said the deadly crash occurred around 6 p.m. on southbound I-95 near Titusville.

    Related Headlines

    Officials said one victim died on scene and another died at the hospital.

    For several hours only one lane on southbound I-95 was open as crews worked to clear the wreckage. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories