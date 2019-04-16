FHP: Celebration man accused of leaving scene of fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 192

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 70-year-old man was arrested after troopers say he left the scene of a crash on U.S. 192 in which a motorcyclist died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred around 2 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 192 and Diplomat Circle, troopers said.
Sadaqat Jaweed, of Celebration, was driving a 2017 Mercedes SUV east on U.S. 192 when he tried to make a left turn onto Diplomat Circle, pulling in front of a motorcyclist, troopers said.
The motorcyclist, identified as 32-year-old Luis Del Valle Rosado, crashed into the Mercedes and was taken to Osceola County Regional Medical Center, where he died, according to the crash report.
Troopers said Jaweed stopped briefly before leaving the scene of the crash.
Osceola County deputies found his car in a neighborhood later in the day, according to the crash report.
The crash remains under investigation.
