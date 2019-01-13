FHP: Crash shuts down I-95 northbound in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol and Brevard County Fire Rescue are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 near Scottsmoor.
Brevard Fire Rescue said the crash involves at least three vehicles, with some patients entrapped.
Two medical helicopters have been called in to transport patients.
