FHP: Fatal crash involving 3 trucks blocks on-ramp to I-4 westbound

    By: Sarah Wilson

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash involving two box trucks and a semi truck that is blocking the on-ramp from State Road 417 to westbound Interstate 4.

    Lt. Kim Montes said the driver of one of the box trucks died on scene. She said the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.

    Traffic is being diverted on to World Drive.

    This is a developing story. Watch WFTV for live traffic updates along your route.

