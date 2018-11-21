FHP: Fatal crash involving 3 trucks blocks on-ramp to I-4 westbound

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash involving two box trucks and a semi truck that is blocking the on-ramp from State Road 417 to westbound Interstate 4.
Lt. Kim Montes said the driver of one of the box trucks died on scene. She said the crash happened at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Traffic is being diverted on to World Drive.
This is a developing story. Watch WFTV for live traffic updates along your route.
UPDATE 6:45am: @FHPOrlando now says this is a FATAL CRASH. 2 box trucks and a semi truck involved. One of the box truck drivers died. AVOID! This is right at I-4 Westbound at World Dr. ALSO if you're coming off the 417 Southbound to I-4 Westbound, Lanes are BLOCKED! https://t.co/BkHsWoByjO— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) November 21, 2018
