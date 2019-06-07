FHP: Fatal crash shuts down SR 429 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fatal crash Thursday night shut down southbound State Road 429 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred on SR 429 near the exit for West Colonial Drive around 8:18 p.m., records show.
Related Headlines
It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved.
Troopers have not said how many victims are being treated, but they have confirmed at least one person has died.
WFTV has a crew headed to the crash to gather more information.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}