FHP: Kissimmee pedestrian killed while walking on Orange Blossom Trail

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Kissimmee man was struck and killed by a car while he was walking in the middle of Orange Blossom Trail late Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Jorge Santos, 54, was walking on Orange Blossom Trail near Hilda Street at 11:53 p.m. when he was struck by a 2009 Toyota Camry driving south on OBT, troopers said.
Related Headlines
Santos was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.
Read: Father, four daughters killed in head-on crash in Delaware
The crash report does not indicate that there are charges pending against the Camry’s driver.
It’s unknown whether Santos had been drinking, according to the crash report.
The Camry’s driver had not been drinking, the crash report states.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}