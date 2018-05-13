FHP: Man arrested on DUI charge after hitting Orange County deputy's car

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of driving under the influence crashed into an Orange County deputy’s car south of the Florida Mall early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Rida Boualam, 45, was driving a Toyota Camry near the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Central Florida Parkway around 1:46 a.m. when he crashed into an unmarked OCSO car with four deputies inside, troopers said.
Boualam was taken to the Hunter’s Creek emergency room, where he was released two hours later and a trooper conducted a field sobriety test.
When given the breathalyzer, Boualam blew a .15 about two hours after the crash, leading to his arrest on a DUI charge, according to an arrest report.
He was also cited for careless driving and having an open container, the arrest report stated.
The arrest report did not identify the deputies who were in the unmarked car or whether any of them were injured.
