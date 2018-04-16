FHP: Man crashes into front of Apopka 7-11

APOPKA, Fla. - A Connecticut man’s SUV went crashing into the front of an Apopka 7-Eleven Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said Israel Roman was trying to park at the convenience store on East Semoran Boulevard around 11 a.m.
According to the crash report, Roman said he tried to hit the brakes but they failed—causing his car to jump the parking lot curb and hit the building.
No one was injured.
Troopers ticketed Roman for failing to maintain the brakes on his SUV.
