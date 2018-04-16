  • FHP: Man crashes into front of Apopka 7-11

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    APOPKA, Fla. - A Connecticut man’s SUV went crashing into the front of an Apopka 7-Eleven Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

    Troopers said Israel Roman was trying to park at the convenience store on East Semoran Boulevard around 11 a.m.

    Read: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    According to the crash report, Roman said he tried to hit the brakes but they failed—causing his car to jump the parking lot curb and hit the building. 

    No one was injured. 

    Troopers ticketed Roman for failing to maintain the brakes on his SUV. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Man crashes into front of Apopka 7-11

  • Headline Goes Here

    South Orlando Avenue floods in Maitland

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crash involving multiple patients causes delays on I-95 in Brevard County

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Stretch of I-95 in Melbourne reopens after brush fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    I-95 reopens in Volusia County after brush fire