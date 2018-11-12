  • FHP: Man killed after leaving vehicle, being struck by semi on SR-528

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A semi truck driver died after leaving his vehicle following a crash and being struck by another passing semi truck on State Road 528 Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Lt. Kim Montes said the driver pulled over to the shoulder after his truck struck a guardrail near State Road 407. When he got out of the truck to check out the damage, Montes said he was struck and killed by a passing semi truck around 4:50 a.m.

    The crash closed westbound State Road 528 for more than two hours. The road reopened around 7:30 a.m.

     

     

