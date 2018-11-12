ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A semi truck driver died after leaving his vehicle following a crash and being struck by another passing semi truck on State Road 528 Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Lt. Kim Montes said the driver pulled over to the shoulder after his truck struck a guardrail near State Road 407. When he got out of the truck to check out the damage, Montes said he was struck and killed by a passing semi truck around 4:50 a.m.
The crash closed westbound State Road 528 for more than two hours. The road reopened around 7:30 a.m.
#OCFRD on scene of serious #crash with injuries reported at 528/Countyline. Initial information includes incident involves semi and pedestrian. Lane closure 528 WB. @FHPOrlando notified. OSCO on scene. pic.twitter.com/abmE79cguM— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) November 12, 2018
7:30am UPDATE: 528 Westbound is back open near SR-407 after fatal crash involving semi-truck and pedestrian. https://t.co/hIbOocEpE2— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) November 12, 2018
