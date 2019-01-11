FHP: Motorcyclist dies after crash in Lake County; investigation underway

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Friday afternoon.
Troopers said the crash occurred on County Road 44 at Cypress Drive.
The crash involved an unnamed motorcyclist and another vehicle, troopers said.
Investigators said the motorcyclist was taken to Waterman Hospital, but later died.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the accident temporary closed CR 44 from Emeralda Avenue to Apiary Road.
More information will be released after the ongoing investigation, troopers said.
