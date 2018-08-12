FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Goldenrod Road

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 55-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a car making a U-turn pulled out in front of him in east Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The motorcyclist, whom troopers have not identified, was driving 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle south on Goldenrod Road near Pershing Avenue in the left lane around 6:15 p.m. when a Toyota pickup pulled out in front of him, troopers said.
The man died at the scene of the crash, according to the crash report.
The 44-year-old Kissimmee woman who was driving the Toyota pickup was taken to Florida Hospital East with minor injuries, according to the crash report.
Troopers could not determine if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.
The crash is still under investigation, troopers said.
