FHP: Mulberry biker killed in Lake County crash

OKAHUMKA, Fla. - A Mulberry motorcyclist was killed and two women were injured after a crash in Lake County Saturday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Donald Troxel, 60, was driving south on County Road 33 with 57-year-old Judith Troxel around 2:05 p.m. when he crashed into the front right side of a car turning left at the intersection with County Road 48, troopers said.
Related Headlines
Read: Florida man is having an extra special April
Donald was taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center where he died, according to the crash report.
Troopers are still working to determine who had the green light at the intersection when the crash occurred, the crash report states.
Read: More than 10 unlocked cars burglarized in Tavares neighborhood, police say
Donald was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.
Judith and the 58-year-old driver of the 2012 Hyundai sedan involved were taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center, troopers said.
The crash remains under investigation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}