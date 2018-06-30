  • FHP: Orlando man killed after car crashes into wall

    By: Chip Skambis

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man is dead after his car crashed into a tree and wall in east Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    The 21-year-old man was driving a 2007 Toyota sedan south on Goldenrod Road near Lago de Oro around 12:45 p.m. when he lost control of the car and left the road, according to troopers. 

    Troopers said the left side of the car then hit a wall and a tree. 

    The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Florida Hospital East, where he later died, according to the crash report. 

    Troopers said three passengers were also taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, but details about these passengers are not included on the crash report. 

    The crash remains under investigation. 
     

