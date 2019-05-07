0 FHP: Osceola County deputy ticketed for careless driving in October fatal crash

FOUR CORNERS, Fla. - An Osceola County deputy was ticketed Tuesday for careless driving and failing to wear a seat belt in relation to a fatal crash last year, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Deputy Gloria Boccio, 29, was driving east on U.S. 192 on Oct. 5 when she rear-ended a pickup truck while approaching the stop light at Lindsfield Boulevard in the Four Corners area, troopers said.

The driver of the pickup truck, 34-year-old Robert Johnson of Clermont, died at the hospital after the crash, according to the crash report.

According to the crash report, the pickup truck crashed into the back of a van that was stopped at the light, which then crashed into the back of a Ford Focus in front of it.

The crash report states Boccio was traveling at 50 mph at the time of the crash.

Troopers have concluded the crash investigation and indicated they will not be filing vehicular manslaughter charges.

A month after that crash, Boccio caused another crash on State Road 417 at State Road 408 when she swerved into the center lane to avoid hitting a car for which she failed to slow down, investigators said.

Boccio was hired by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office in 2017, personnel records show.

