  • FHP: Part of I-95 closed for hours after tractor-trailer carrying backhoes hits overpass

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    COCOA, Fla. - Northbound lanes of Interstate 95 were closed in Cocoa for hours Friday after a tractor-trailer carrying two backhoes struck the I-95 overpass, causing major damage to it, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    Troopers said that shortly after 8:45 a.m., Terrence Williams, 41, of Miami, was traveling northbound on State Road 528 beneath the I-95 bridge when one of the backhoe's excavators struck the overpass.

    The driver was ticketed for not ensuring that the vehicle's load could pass beneath the overpass, FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.

    Troopers said engineers are evaluating the damage to the bridge.

    Southbound lanes of the interstate remain open.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

