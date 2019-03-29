FHP: Part of I-95 closed for hours after tractor-trailer carrying backhoes hits overpass

COCOA, Fla. - Northbound lanes of Interstate 95 were closed in Cocoa for hours Friday after a tractor-trailer carrying two backhoes struck the I-95 overpass, causing major damage to it, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said that shortly after 8:45 a.m., Terrence Williams, 41, of Miami, was traveling northbound on State Road 528 beneath the I-95 bridge when one of the backhoe's excavators struck the overpass.
Related Headlines
The driver was ticketed for not ensuring that the vehicle's load could pass beneath the overpass, FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘We are going to find you’: Deputies upping patrols after uptick in illegal ATV, motorcycle activity
- Deputies: 2 men shoot at boy, girl before shouting racial slurs at them in Lake County
- Nearly a dozen arrested in Orange County apartment complex drug bust
- Video: Woman who tried to elude deputy on ATV bonds out of jail
Troopers said engineers are evaluating the damage to the bridge.
Southbound lanes of the interstate remain open.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4 for live updates to this developing story.
Update on SR 528 Brevard County. 1 lane eastbound and 1 lane westbound is open. Expect delays and use caution. pic.twitter.com/zzCmGRHQcO— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) March 29, 2019
Scene from the overpass incident this morning. Lowboy carrying excavator vs overpass. Interstate 95 NB at the Beachline. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest #Cocoa #Interstate95 pic.twitter.com/uK7ZDSC6Gh— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) March 29, 2019
Traffic alert Brevard County: truck w/ backhoe struck the SR 528 overpass at I-95. 528 closed in both directions. I-95 shut down northbound at SR-524. Seek an alternate route until bridge can be inspected pic.twitter.com/ltxjFXwLkH— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) March 29, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}