FHP: Pedestrian dies after crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Orange County, said a spokesperson with the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash occurred around 10:05 a.m. at the intersection of Lake Underhill Road and Chickasaw Trail.
The driver was going west on Lake Underhill Road when the woman walked into the vehicle's lane and the driver was unable to stop, troopers said.
The 78-year-old Orlando woman died at the scene of the crash, troopers said.
Officials said there is still an active investigation in progress and more information will be released later.
Witnesses say an elderly woman was hit and killed along Lake Underhill Road in front of Florida Hospital East while crossing the road. pic.twitter.com/W7MXIV8uTY— Steve Barrett (@TVSteveBarrett) July 27, 2018
