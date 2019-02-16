FHP: Pedestrian dies after crash on OBT in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian has died after a crash in Orange County on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and Waterbridge Boulevard.
The collision involved a vehicle that struck a person who was taken to a hospital, where they died, troopers said.
Troopers are investigating the crash and did not release any other information.
