  • FHP: Pedestrian killed in fatal hit-and-run crash in west Orlando

    By: Chip Skambis

    An Orlando man was killed in a hit-and-run crash while trying to cross Old Winter Garden Road early Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    The 45-year-old man, who troopers did not identify, was crossing Old Winter Garden Road at Cottage Hill Road around midnight when a silver sedan hit him and kept driving, troopers said. 

    A Toyota sedan driving behind the silver sedan swerved to try to avoid the man, but partially ran him over, troopers said. 

    The driver of the sedan stayed at the scene. 

    Troopers are looking for the silver sedan and its driver. 

    Anyone with information is urged to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 407-737-2213
     

