  • FHP: Pedestrian walking on US 1 killed in Rockledge crash

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A man walking along U.S. Highway 1 in Rockledge was hit and killed early Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    The man, whom troopers did not identify, was walking north in the outside lane of U.S. 1 at the intersection with Helmsman Place around 12:24 a.m. when he was hit, troopers said. 

    Read: Tampa 4-year-old left to drown in river was screaming as mom carried her into water, cops say

    He was hit by a 2017 Mazda SUV. The driver had not been drinking, according to a crash report. 

    The man died at the scene of the crash, troopers said. 

    The crash remains under investigation. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories