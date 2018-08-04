FHP: Pedestrian walking on US 1 killed in Rockledge crash

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A man walking along U.S. Highway 1 in Rockledge was hit and killed early Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The man, whom troopers did not identify, was walking north in the outside lane of U.S. 1 at the intersection with Helmsman Place around 12:24 a.m. when he was hit, troopers said.
He was hit by a 2017 Mazda SUV. The driver had not been drinking, according to a crash report.
The man died at the scene of the crash, troopers said.
The crash remains under investigation.
