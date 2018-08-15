  • FHP: Spilled sand causes traffic troubles on SR 429

    By: James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An overturned semi-truck spilled sand on State Road 429 Wednesday morning, causing the northbound lanes to close for early morning commuters.

    A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson said the incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. around mile marker 21.

    The driver, Serrano Menendez, 43 of Minneola, was going northbound in a construction zone when she nearly drove into a drop-off on the right shoulder of the road, according to troopers.

    Menendez steered back toward the left to avoid the drop off and lost control, troopers said.

    Investigators said Menendez was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with minor injuries and the crash is under investigation.

