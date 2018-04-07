  • FHP: Stretch of I-95 in Melbourne closed due to brush fire

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    MELBOURNE, Fla. - A portion of Interstate 95 was closed Saturday afternoon because of smoke from a brush fire, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    The Brevard County Sheriff's Office at about 5 p.m. closed both directions of the interstate between West Eau Gallie Boulevard and the Pineda Causeway, FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.

    "They are assessing the conditions at this time," Montes said.

    Officials didn't say how large an area the fire spans.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates to this developing story.

    Click here for alternate routes.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Stretch of I-95 in Melbourne closed due to brush fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Horse killed in Polk City double tractor-trailer crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police identify British family killed in Titusville crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Man dies in wrong-way crash on Interstate 4 in Winter Park

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Mount Dora motorcyclist dies after being rear-ended at stop light