MELBOURNE, Fla. - A portion of Interstate 95 was closed Saturday afternoon because of smoke from a brush fire, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The Brevard County Sheriff's Office at about 5 p.m. closed both directions of the interstate between West Eau Gallie Boulevard and the Pineda Causeway, FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.
"They are assessing the conditions at this time," Montes said.
The Brush fire incident in Melbourne is in the City of Melbourne’s jurisdiction. BCFR has multiple units assisting. Pub info will have to come from the city. pic.twitter.com/VQT4l3t7jk— BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) April 7, 2018
Officials didn't say how large an area the fire spans.
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates to this developing story.
Click here for alternate routes.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}