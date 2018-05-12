FHP: Truck overturns, spills paint on Florida's Turnpike in hit-and-run crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Troopers are seeking the driver of a semitrailer who sideswiped a truck that then overturned and spilled paint on Florida’s Turnpike in Sumter County Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers said the semitrailer was driving in the outside lane near mile marker 301 around 6:30 a.m. when it sideswiped the passenger-side mirror.
The truck then went into the median and hit a guardrail before it overturned and spilled paint on the interstate.
The semitrailer kept on driving, troopers said.
The driver and passenger of the overturned truck suffered minor injuries, according to FHP.
Troopers did not identify anyone involved in the crash.
Sumter: NB Florida Turnpike at the 301 MM - Tractor-trailer collides w/ truck carrying roadway paint and flees scene. Overturned truck spills lid of paint along roadway. Minor injury. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/gY1wxJ6B6i— Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) May 12, 2018
