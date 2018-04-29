  • FHP: Winter Haven woman killed in Lake County crash

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 73-year-old woman is dead after her scooter crashed into a pickup truck making a U-turn in Lake County Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    Donna Newman, of Winter Haven, was driving a 2005 Honda Scooter behind a Honda pickup truck north on State Road 33 near the intersection with Edgewood Boys Ranch Road near Groveland around 10:55 a.m., troopers said. 

    Related Headlines

    LOOK: Bird photographed in Florida carrying shark that is carrying a fish

    The driver of the pickup pulled off into the shoulder and then immediately made a U-turn to travel south on State Road 33, crossing in front of Newman’s scooter, troopers said. 

    Newman died at the scene. She wasn’t wearing a helmet, according to the crash report. 

    The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, according to the crash report. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Winter Haven woman killed in Lake County crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 dead, 4 injured in Florida multi-car crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Mulberry biker killed in Lake County crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Christie allies: Bridge realignment didn't break law

  • Headline Goes Here

    North Korea's Kim meets Chinese envoy after deadly bus crash