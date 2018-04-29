FHP: Winter Haven woman killed in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 73-year-old woman is dead after her scooter crashed into a pickup truck making a U-turn in Lake County Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Donna Newman, of Winter Haven, was driving a 2005 Honda Scooter behind a Honda pickup truck north on State Road 33 near the intersection with Edgewood Boys Ranch Road near Groveland around 10:55 a.m., troopers said.
Related Headlines
LOOK: Bird photographed in Florida carrying shark that is carrying a fish
The driver of the pickup pulled off into the shoulder and then immediately made a U-turn to travel south on State Road 33, crossing in front of Newman’s scooter, troopers said.
Newman died at the scene. She wasn’t wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, according to the crash report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}