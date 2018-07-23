FHP: Woman dies after head-on crash in Osceola County Sunday evening

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman died and a man has serious injures following a head-on crash in Osceola County Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the deadly crash happened near the intersection of Osceola Polk Line Road and Sullivan Road around 7:30 p.m.
Related Headlines
Read: Don't let that sunshine fool you: More showers for Central Florida, dozens of flights canceled
The unidentified victim was driving east on Osceola Polk Line Road before driving off the road and overcorrecting before striking another vehicle in the westbound lane, troopers said.
FHP officials said the victim, a 77-year-old Intercession City resident, was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Read: Traffic stop leads to deputy-involved shooting in Polk County, officials say
The other driver, 58-year-old Davenport resident Daniel Boggs, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}