  • FHP: Woman walking on I-95 hit and killed near New Smyrna Beach

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A pedestrian walking on I-95 was hit and killed during a crash early Sunday near New Smyrna Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.  

    Renee Morgan, 36, of Port Orange, was walking south in the inside travel lane around 2:20 a.m. around mile marker 249 when a man driving a 2006 GMC SUV hit her. 

    Watch: Video shows confrontation on Frontier flight at Orlando International Airport

    Morgan had left her vehicle in the center median of northbound I-95 just north of the crash site, troopers said.

    A blood-alcohol test on the pedestrian is pending, according to the crash report. 

    The driver of the GMC stayed at the scene, the crash report states. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Woman walking on I-95 hit and killed near New Smyrna Beach

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ocala woman all smiles during DUI arrest after fatal crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    'You've been warned!' "Click it or Ticket" Campaign kicks off in Orange County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: Trooper injured when squad car rear-ended while investigating I-4 crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Driver killed in early morning crash with semi on John Young Parkway,…