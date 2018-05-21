FHP: Woman walking on I-95 hit and killed near New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A pedestrian walking on I-95 was hit and killed during a crash early Sunday near New Smyrna Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Renee Morgan, 36, of Port Orange, was walking south in the inside travel lane around 2:20 a.m. around mile marker 249 when a man driving a 2006 GMC SUV hit her.
Morgan had left her vehicle in the center median of northbound I-95 just north of the crash site, troopers said.
A blood-alcohol test on the pedestrian is pending, according to the crash report.
The driver of the GMC stayed at the scene, the crash report states.
