FHP: Wrong-way driver crashes into OCSO squad car on 408

ORLANDO, Fla. - A wrong-way driver is in the hospital after crashing into an Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy on State Road 408 early Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A 34-year-old Orlando woman was driving a 2006 BMW SUV, traveling west in the eastbound lanes, on the 408 near Goldenrod Road around 6:15 a.m. when she crashed into an OCSO squad car, troopers said.
The squad car was forced into the guardrail and overturned, the crash report states. A trooper had to break out the front window to help the deputy get out of the overturned car.
Deputy Quinten Brown, 31, was driving the squad car and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, according to the crash report.
The driver of the BMW was seriously injured in the crash and taken to ORMC, troopers said.
A blood-alcohol test is pending on the BMW driver.
According to the crash report, charges are pending against the BMW driver.
