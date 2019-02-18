Good Samaritan helping change tire on I-4 killed in hit-and-run crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando man who pulled over to help change a tire on Interstate 4 was killed by a hit-and-run driver around 1 a.m. Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The man, identified as 41-year-old Edward Keene, was changing the tire on the right shoulder of Interstate 4 near Dirksen Drive when a passing driver veered onto the shoulder and struck him, troopers said.
The driver, identified as 37-year-old Fabian Thomas, of Lakeland, was arrested at a nearby gas station charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash.
Troopers said they saw Thomas try to remove the license plate from his car. They said the car's bumper was also removed and located in the woods near the gas station. Channel 9’s Q McCray was live on the scene when Thomas was arrested.
All eastbound lanes of the highway were shut down until just after 5 a.m. as investigation into the crash continued.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for the latest updates.
.@FHPOrlando is investigating a fatal crash on I-4 near the DeBary Ave exit. A body was found on the interstate. All lanes are now open. Detectives are now focused on a mangled Dodge Magnum that may have been involved. Watch @WFTV 5-9a for more information. @RAsaWFTV pic.twitter.com/PvABwmdJWE— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) February 18, 2019
