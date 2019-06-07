Good Samaritans pull man out of sinking truck after driver crashes into Orlando pond

ORLANDO, Fla. - Witnesses said three Good Samaritans pulled over to help pull a man out of a sinking truck after he crashed his truck into a retention pond off Semoran Boulevard.
Driver Marcio Cicarini said he was behind the truck when it started to drift across lanes. He said he and two others stopped to help get the man out of his truck after it splashed into the pond near Lee Vista Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday.
“He just went straight into the pond,” Cicarini said.
Orlando Fire Rescue medics on the scene said the driver of the truck was alert when he was taken to the hospital.
Fire rescue told us the driver was alert when he was taken to the hospital. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/njz8VBkqBz— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 7, 2019
#Breaking Just spoke with a man who helped pull the driver out of this car after it plowed into this retention pond off Lee Vista & Semoran Blvd ---> LIVE report at 8:30 @WFTV pic.twitter.com/U5f9jaEUbi— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 7, 2019
VEHICLE IN WATER: @OrlandoFireDept and tow truck operator taking white pick-up truck out of a retention pond on Semoran Blvd at Lee Vista Blvd. @WFTV @SAckermanWFTV @daveotter pic.twitter.com/Rt2tPGxie0— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) June 7, 2019
