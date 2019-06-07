  • Good Samaritans pull man out of sinking truck after driver crashes into Orlando pond

    By: Sarah Wilson , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Witnesses said three Good Samaritans pulled over to help pull a man out of a sinking truck after he crashed his truck into a retention pond off Semoran Boulevard.

    Driver Marcio Cicarini said he was behind the truck when it started to drift across lanes. He said he and two others stopped to help get the man out of his truck after it splashed into the pond near Lee Vista Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

    “He just went straight into the pond,” Cicarini said.

    Orlando Fire Rescue medics on the scene said the driver of the truck was alert when he was taken to the hospital.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for updates.

