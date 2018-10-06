Groveland woman killed in head-on crash on U.S. 27, troopers say

CLERMONT, Fla. - A Groveland woman was killed Friday evening when she rear-ended a car on U.S. 27 in Lake County before careening into another car head-on, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The 42-year-old woman, who troopers have not identified, was driving a 2017 Ford sedan north on U.S. 27 near the intersection with Ruby Red Boulevard around 7:40 p.m. when she rear-ended a 2006 Toyota van that was traveling in front of her, troopers said.
After crashing into the back of the van, the Ford moved into the southbound lanes and crashed head-on into a Dodge pickup truck, causing the truck to overturn and catch fire, troopers said.
The driver of the pickup truck, 41-year-old Adam Ortiz, of Davenport, was taken to Celebration Hospital with serious injuries, according to the crash report.
The driver and a passenger in the van were taken to Four Corners Hospital with minor injuries, the crash report states.
